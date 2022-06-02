Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 2, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Clearing late this afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches after midnight. Low 10.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 24. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 9.

Saturday..sunny. High 21.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9.

Sunday..sunny. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.