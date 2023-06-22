Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 22, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..becoming cloudy this morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 25 C.

Tonight..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C. Humidex 27 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.