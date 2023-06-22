Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 22, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..becoming cloudy this morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 25 C.
Tonight..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C. Humidex 27 C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 17 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.
Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.