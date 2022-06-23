Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 23, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.
Tonight..clear. Low 12.
Friday..sunny. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.
Friday night..clear. Low 19.
Saturday..sunny. High 32.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.
Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
Monday..sunny. High 25.
Monday night..clear. Low 14.
Tuesday..sunny. High 27.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 15.
Wednesday..sunny. High 30.