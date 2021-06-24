Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 24, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 30 C. Humidex 34 C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. A 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 21 C.

Friday..cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning. A risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 near noon then south 30. Temperature steady near 23 C. Humidex 30 C.

Friday night..showers. Low 21 C.

Saturday..showers. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.