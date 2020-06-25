Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 25, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 27C. Humidex 30C.
Tonight..partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening, otherwise clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17C.
Friday..sunny. High 30C. Humidex 35C.
Friday night..showers. Low 21C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 19C.
Sunday..sunny. High 28C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 20C.
Monday..sunny. High 32C.
Monday night..clear. Low 21C.