iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 25, 2020

AM800-Weather-Overcast-Cloudy

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 27C. Humidex 30C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening, otherwise clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17C.

Friday..sunny. High 30C. Humidex 35C.

Friday night..showers. Low 21C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19C.

Sunday..sunny. High 28C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 20C.

Monday..sunny. High 32C.

Monday night..clear. Low 21C.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE