Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 25, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 27C. Humidex 30C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening, otherwise clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17C.

Friday..sunny. High 30C. Humidex 35C.

Friday night..showers. Low 21C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19C.

Sunday..sunny. High 28C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 20C.

Monday..sunny. High 32C.

Monday night..clear. Low 21C.