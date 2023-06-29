Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 29, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Special Air Quality Statement is in effect

Today..mainly sunny with local smoke. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 28 C. Humidex 34 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 19 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30 C. Humidex 38 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32 C.