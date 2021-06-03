Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 3, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23 C. Humidex 29 C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 16 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 18 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 31 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 32 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 21 C.

Monday..sunny. High 33 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33 C.