Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 4, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 30C. Humidex 35C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 19C.

Friday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 23C. Humidex 31C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17C.

Saturday..sunny. High 26C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 12C.

Sunday..sunny. High 23C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11C.

Monday..sunny. High 27C.

Monday night..clear. Low 16C.

