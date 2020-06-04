Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 4, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 30C. Humidex 35C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 19C.
Friday..cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 23C. Humidex 31C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17C.
Saturday..sunny. High 26C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 12C.
Sunday..sunny. High 23C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 11C.
Monday..sunny. High 27C.
Monday night..clear. Low 16C.