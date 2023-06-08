Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 8, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..widespread smoke. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight..widespread smoke. Low 11.
Friday..widespread smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.
Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Monday night..cloudy. Low 15.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.