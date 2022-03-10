Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 10, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..snow. Low minus 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday night..snow. Low minus 9.

Sunday..periods of snow. Windy. High plus 4.

Sunday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.