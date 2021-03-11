Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 11, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 18. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight..Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low zero.
Friday..Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 12.
Saturday..Sunny. High 8.
Sunday..Sunny. High 8.
Monday..Increasing cloudiness. High plus 5.