Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 11, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low zero.

Friday..Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 12.

Saturday..Sunny. High 8.

Sunday..Sunny. High 8.

Monday..Increasing cloudiness. High plus 5.