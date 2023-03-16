Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 16, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 4.

Friday..periods of rain ending in the morning then cloudy. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 70 near noon. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Monday..sunny. High 6.

Monday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.