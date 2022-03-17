Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 17, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low plus 4.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low plus 5.

Saturday..periods of rain. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 8.