Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 2, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. High plus 4. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday..cloudy. Rain mixed with snow beginning near noon. Rainfall amount 15 mm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 70. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..snow or rain. Windy. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.