Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 23, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of rain or drizzle ending this afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low plus 1.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 2.

Saturday..showers. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..sunny. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.