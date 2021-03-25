Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 25, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning late this afternoon. High 16 C.

Tonight..periods of rain with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h this evening then becoming north 30 before morning. Low 7 C.

Friday..periods of rain ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 11 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 2 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Saturday night..showers. Low 6 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -1 C.

Monday..sunny. High 11 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 3 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 12 C.