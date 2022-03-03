Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 3, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Friday..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Saturday night..showers. Low 8.

Sunday..periods of rain. High 19.

Sunday night..periods of snow. Low zero.

Monday..periods of snow. High plus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.