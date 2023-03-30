Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 30, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 3 with temperature rising to 8 by morning.

Friday..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early in the morning and ending late in the afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low 11.

Saturday..showers. Windy. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..sunny. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 11.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Wednesday..periods of rain. High 16.