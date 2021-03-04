Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 4, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tonight..Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 7 and minus 14 overnight.

Friday..Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.

Saturday..Sunny. High plus 5.

Sunday..Sunny. High 9.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.