Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 5, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 6C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Rain beginning this evening and ending overnight then a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low 1C.
Friday..mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning then a 60 per cent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 3C.
Friday night..clear. Low -7C.
Saturday..sunny. High 7C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 0C.
Sunday..sunny. High 13C.
Sunday night..cloudy. Low 4C.
Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7C.