Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 5, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 6C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Rain beginning this evening and ending overnight then a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low 1C.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning then a 60 per cent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 3C.

Friday night..clear. Low -7C.

Saturday..sunny. High 7C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 0C.

Sunday..sunny. High 13C.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 4C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7C.