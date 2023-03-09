Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, March 9, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Light snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday..snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.