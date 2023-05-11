Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 11, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 10.

Friday..sunny. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday night..clear. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.