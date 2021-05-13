Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 13, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 20 C.
Tonight..clear. Low 5 C.
Friday..sunny. High 21 C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.
Sunday..sunny. High 23 C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12 C.
Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.