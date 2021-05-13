Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 13, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Frost Advisory is in effect

Today..sunny. High 20 C.

Tonight..clear. Low 5 C.

Friday..sunny. High 21 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 23 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.