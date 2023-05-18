Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 18, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 8.

Friday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..sunny. High 22.

Sunday night..clear. Low 8.

Monday..sunny. High 20.

Monday night..clear. Low 10.

Tuesday..sunny. High 25.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 12.

Wednesday..sunny. High 26.