Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 20, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C except 24 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 19 C.

Friday..mainly sunny. High 31 C except 24 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 33 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 21 C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Monday..cloudy. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.