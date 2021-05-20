Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 20, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C except 24 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34 C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 19 C.
Friday..mainly sunny. High 31 C except 24 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 33 C.
Friday night..cloudy. Low 21 C.
Saturday..cloudy. High 28 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.
Monday..cloudy. High 26 C.
Monday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.