Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 21, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Enviroment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20C.
Tonight..increasing cloudiness. A 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. Low 11C.
Friday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 19C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14C.
Saturday..cloudy. High 24C.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low 17C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19C.
Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29C.
Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19C.