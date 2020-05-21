Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 21, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Enviroment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. A 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. Low 11C.

Friday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 19C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 14C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 24C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 17C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19C.