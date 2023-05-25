Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 25, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 near noon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.

Friday..sunny. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low 10.

Saturday..sunny. High 24.

Saturday night..clear. Low 13.

Sunday..sunny. High 25.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 27.

Monday night..clear. Low 16.

Tuesday..sunny. High 29.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 16.

Wednesday..sunny. High 30.