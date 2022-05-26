Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 26, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 26 except 21 near Lake Erie. Humidex 32 except 27 near Lake Erie. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 16.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. Wind becoming southwest 30 in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Monday..sunny. High 30.

Monday night..clear. Low 19.

Tuesday..sunny. High 32.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 19.

Wednesday..sunny. High 32.