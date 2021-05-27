Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 27, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 21 C.

Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low 11 C.

Friday..periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 12 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Windy. Low 9 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 16 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 19 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.