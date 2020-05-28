Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 28, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 28C. Humidex 33C.
Tonight..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16C.
Friday..cloudy. Showers beginning near noon and ending late in the afternoon then a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 20C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 13C.
Saturday..sunny. High 20C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 8C.
Sunday..sunny. High 20C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 9C.
Monday..sunny. High 22C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 12C.