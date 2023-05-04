Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 4, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 2.
Friday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
Friday night..clear. Low 8.
Saturday..sunny. High 18.
Saturday night..clear. Low 9.
Sunday..sunny. High 20.
Sunday night..clear. Low 10.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.