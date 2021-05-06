Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 6, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 70 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. High 12 C.

Tonight..a few showers ending after midnight then cloudy. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 5 C.

Friday..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 11 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 13 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 5 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14 C.