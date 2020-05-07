iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 7, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h then northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 17C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 overnight. Low 3C.

Friday..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 5C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low of minus 2C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10C.

Saturday night..clearing. Low 0C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 3C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. low plus 2C.

