Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 10, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 12.

Friday..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near noon. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.