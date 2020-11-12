Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 12, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. High 10C.
Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Low 0C.
Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 9C.
Friday night..clear. Low -6C.
Saturday..sunny. High 6C.
Saturday night..showers. Low 6C.
Sunday..showers. Windy. High 11C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 3C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -1C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.