Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 12, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. High 10C.

Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Low 0C.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 9C.

Friday night..clear. Low -6C.

Saturday..sunny. High 6C.

Saturday night..showers. Low 6C.

Sunday..showers. Windy. High 11C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 3C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -1C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.