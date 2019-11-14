Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 14, 2019
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a few flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 0C. Wind chill -9C this morning.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -3C. Wind chill near -9C.
Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 2C. Wind chill -9C in the morning.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -5C.
Saturday..sunny. High -1C.
Saturday night..clear. Low -4C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 1C.