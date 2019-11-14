Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 14, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 0C. Wind chill -9C this morning.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -3C. Wind chill near -9C.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 2C. Wind chill -9C in the morning.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -5C.

Saturday..sunny. High -1C.

Saturday night..clear. Low -4C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 1C.