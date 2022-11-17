Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 17, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. 70 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8.

Friday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..sunny. High minus 2.

Sunday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Monday..sunny. High plus 2.

Monday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..sunny. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.