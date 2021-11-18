Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 18, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few rain showers ending early this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this evening then partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 1.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light early in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.