Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 28, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this morning. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this morning then becoming light this afternoon. High 4C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1C. Wind chill -3C overnight.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2C. Wind chill -3C in the morning.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers. High 2C.

Saturday night..periods of rain. Low 3C.

Sunday..periods of rain. High 5C.

Sunday night..periods of rain or snow. Low 0C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. High 3C.