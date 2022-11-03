Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 3, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Low 12.

Friday..mainly sunny. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 21.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..sunny. High 16.

Sunday night..clear. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.