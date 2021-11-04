Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 4, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Friday..cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 9. Wind chill minus 4 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.