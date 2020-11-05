Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 5, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19C.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Low 8C.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 20C.

Friday night..clear. Low 8C.

Saturday..sunny. High 18C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 13C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15C.