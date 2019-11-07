Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 7, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A few flurries beginning early this morning and ending near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 3C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low -2C. Wind chill near -8C.

Friday..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High of 4C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 2C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. High 5C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 60% chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries. High 1C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -6C.