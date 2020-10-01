Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 1, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 15C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 7C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 14C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14C.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low 7C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16C.
Monday night..clear. Low 8C.