Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 1, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 15C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 7C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 14C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 7C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16C.

Monday night..clear. Low 8C.