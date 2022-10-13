Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 13, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.

Friday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 11.