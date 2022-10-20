Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 20, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Low plus 2 with patchy frost.
Friday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
Friday night..clear. Low 6.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
Saturday night..clear. Low 9.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Monday night..cloudy. Low 10.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.