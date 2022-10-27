Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 27, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

Friday..sunny. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Saturday..sunny. High 17.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.