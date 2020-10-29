Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 29, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 11C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 0C with patchy frost.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8C.

Friday night..clear. Low -1C.

Saturday..sunny. High 10C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 5C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 8C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -1C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.

Monday night..clear. Low 1C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 11C.