Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 29, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 11C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 0C with patchy frost.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8C.
Friday night..clear. Low -1C.
Saturday..sunny. High 10C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 5C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 8C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -1C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.
Monday night..clear. Low 1C.
Tuesday..sunny. High 11C.