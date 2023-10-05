Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 5, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..becoming cloudy this morning. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate

Tonight..showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.