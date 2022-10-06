Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 6, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low 8.

Friday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Saturday..sunny. High 15.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6.

Sunday..sunny. High 15.

Sunday night..clear. Low 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.